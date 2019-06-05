Man slits accountant’s throat in Mumbai, held

A 38-year-old accountant, Anand Narayanan, was allegedly murdered by his former business partner on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Sarang Patharkar, has been detained from Pune and will be arrested soon. “Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows Narayanan, Patharkar and one Thambi entering the building around 12.01am.

It also shows them entering Narayanan’s house. Thambi, in his statement, said, he was sleeping in the hall, while Narayanan was sleeping in the bedroom. Patharkar then went inside the bedroom and slit Narayanan’s throat,” said a police officer from Antop Hill police station.

The footage shows Patharkar taking a knife from his bike and entering the building, police said.

“The accused will be arrested soon,” said Saurabh Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4, while confirming that a murder case had been registered at Antop Hill police station.

Police said CCTV footage also showed Thambi coming out of the 7th floor apartment at 1.55am. “Patharkar came running and the two had a discussion in the lift after which they left. Thambi then contacted a crime branch officer who asked him to inform police,” the officer said. Police reached the spot and Thambi was held. “He said Sarang had left for Pune after which a team left for Pune. Patharkar is detained and will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

“Narayanan met Patharkar two years ago,” Narayanan’s brother, Satyanarayam, told police.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 05:34 IST