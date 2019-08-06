e-paper
Man smokes on flight from Abu Dhabi, arrested

Sahar police said Deepak Choudhari, 26, had gone to the toilet when the flight was mid-air and started smoking.

mumbai Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:15 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A crew member lodged a police complaint after the flight landed. He was later granted bail.(AFP file photo)
         

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smoking on a city-bound flight from Abu Dhabi in the wee hours of Monday. Sahar police said Deepak Choudhari, 26, had gone to the toilet when the flight was mid-air and started smoking. When the smoke detectors went off, the captain and crew were alerted.

A crew member lodged a police complaint after the flight landed. He was later granted bail.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 00:00 IST

