Man smokes on flight from Abu Dhabi, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:15 IST

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smoking on a city-bound flight from Abu Dhabi in the wee hours of Monday. Sahar police said Deepak Choudhari, 26, had gone to the toilet when the flight was mid-air and started smoking. When the smoke detectors went off, the captain and crew were alerted.

A crew member lodged a police complaint after the flight landed. He was later granted bail.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 00:00 IST