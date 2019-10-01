Man stabs friend after she breaks up with him, kills self in Malad

mumbai

The Kurar police on Monday posthumously booked a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, after she decided to end their relationship. The accused then jumped from her home window and died, while the girl, who is a student, is in a critical condition.

According to the police, the incident took place on the 10th floor of a SRA building in Kurar, Malad (East).

Around 12pm on Monday, the accused, who lived in the Ambedkar Nagar slums in Kurar, went to the woman’s home while she was alone. They had known each other for one-and-a-half years, the police said.

“When the woman said she wanted to break up with him, he was enraged and stabbed her. He then cut his wrists and jumped out her window,” a police officer from Kurar police station said, on condition of anonymity.

The officer said locals informed them about the incident, and they rushed the girl to a nearby hospital after breaking open the door to her house.

The police have booked the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

