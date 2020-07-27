Man stabs woman for rejecting his proposal

mumbai

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:37 IST

A 24-year-old man stabbed a 19-year-old woman with a knife, hit her with a hammer, and tried to kill himself by jumping off from the terrace of four-storey building at Khar (West) on Sunday afternoon.

The accused, Mohammed Jahangir Faruk, attacked Prema Gabriel Dungdung after she refused his proposal for marriage. According to Khar police, both of them worked as house helps in the same society in Khar.

“Faruk had proposed the woman a few months back but she had refused. On Sunday around 12.30pm, he called Dungsung to the terrace of the building and proposed to her again, but she refused,” said Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector, Khar police station.

He added, “This angered Faruk and he stabbed her with a knife four to five times and then hit her with a hammer. However, Dungdung managed to escape from the terrace.”

Faruk then jumped off the building soon after.

“Locals informed us about the incident soon after. We went there and shifted them to Sion hospital. We have booked the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case. We have also recovered the knife and hammer,” Kabdule added.