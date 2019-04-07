Man stalks, molests teen, abuses her online, held

The Dongri police have arrested a 24-year-old man, who allegedly stalked and molested a 19-year-old student of a south Mumbai college. He also abused the student and her mother on a social media platform after the teenager refused to talk to him.

Sandeep Bagdikar, senior inspector of Dongri police station, confirmed the arrest.

The complainant is a resident of Dongri and a first-year Bachelor of Arts student. The accused works at a mall. In her police complaint, the woman said since December 2018, the accused would harass her and stalk her on her way to college and back home, she said.

“One day the accused stopped her near her building. He held her hand and told her he wants to talk to her. The woman refused. The accused got angry and from then started spitting on her house’s door regularly. This ended only after the girl’s father caught him one day and informed the man’s father,” said a police officer.

The accused then created an account on a photo-sharing platform under a fictitious identity. He befriended the woman and while chatting with her online, abused her and her mother. The woman lodged a police complaint. Police on Saturday questioned the accused and found that the app used to abuse the woman was operated from his phone.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 05:07 IST