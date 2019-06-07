Man under ‘psychiatric treatment’ held for IS graffiti on Uran bridge

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly scribbling Islamic State (IS) and other messages on the pillar of a bridge in Uran. Police have ruled out any terror angle in the act, stating that the man is undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Messages featuring the name of IS chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, alongside others were found scribbled on the pillars of Khopta bridge on Sunday. A large number of beer bottles were also found near the pillars.

The discovery led to speculation that an Islamic terror group is active in the area. The police had, however, stated that it could be a prank.

Following investigations, police detained and then formally arrested the accused at 1.30pm on Thursday from Khopta, where he resides.

“We have arrested the accused. He has been working as a forklift operator and driver at container freight stations in Uran,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone II). “For the past two years, he has been undergoing psychiatric treatment at DY Patil Hospital in Nerul. Prima facie it appears he has a bi-polar personality.”

His interrogation has revealed that he loves watching serials and news and makes note of new names and incidents which influence him a lot. It is in this context that he says he had written the messages on the bridge wall,” added Dudhe. “There is no terror or criminal angle in this as had been speculated before. He will be in police custody for six days and further investigations are on.”

