Man who dug tunnel for bank robbery in Mumbai’s Sanpada held after a year

The Vasai police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old involved in a bank robbery at Sanpada in November last year. The Navi Mumbai police will soon take the arrested accused, Sanjay Kamble, into custody. Kamble is a resident of Agarwadi, Vasai and has previous criminal records.

The Sanpada branch of Bank of Baroda was looted by a gang of criminals by digging a 30-feet tunnel from a nearby shop between November 10 and 12, 2017. The heist was discovered on Monday, November 13, when the bank opened after the weekend.

The gang looted 27 lockers and stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.43 crore. The police arrested as many as 11 culprits, including one of the main conspirators, Hazid Ali Mirja Baig, 47, within a few weeks. Four other accused, including Kamble were at large.

Prakash Birajdar, inspector of Waliv police station, Vasai, said, “Kamble does not stay at his resident at Agarwadi. On Monday we received a tip off that he was visiting his residence. Our teams immediately reached there and arrested him.”

“Kamble was involved in a number of burglaries registered in our area. We were aware that he was also involved in the bank heist at Navi Mumbai,” Birajdar said.

According to the police, in the bank heist, Kamble was mainly involved in digging the tunnel and transportation of stolen goods.

Suraj Padvi, senior inspector of Sanpada police station said, “It is not yet clear where Kamble was for one year. We will interrogate him after taking him into custody. The transfer warrant has been issued. He should be in our custody by Thursday.”

Three other culprits involved in the robbery are still absconding. One of them is the mastermind, Deepak Mishra.

