Manjula Shetye case: Did not examine injuries, says prison doc

Charul Shah
The doctor posted at Byculla jail in June 2017, when inmate Manjula Shetye died due to assault by the jail staff, admitted before a trial court on Tuesday that he had not examined the injuries suffered by the inmate.

The prosecution had examined SA Khan, medical officer posted at Byculla jail when Shetye was assaulted on June 23, 2017. The officer had told the court that when the inmate was brought to him she was unconscious and he had referred her to Sir JJ Hospital. Shetye was later declared dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday, the doctor was cross-examined by the defense lawyer Sudeep Pasbola and Raunak Naik. The defence asked him if he had noticed any injuries on Shetye’s body while examining her. The doctor admitted that he had not examined her injuries as she had been unconscious.

The doctor also told the court that the jail staff had only informed him that Shetye was suffering from diarrhoea since morning. He added that he had examined the inmate only for her ailment and did not check other aspects.

The defence also pointed out that the medical report by Khan, which was submitted before the court, also does not mention any injuries on Shetye.

