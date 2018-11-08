Manora revamp: MLAs want to stay till Nov 30

Although Manora MLA hostel at Nairman Point has been declared a dangerous structure to live in, state legislators from both Houses are not willing to vacate it. They have demanded an extension to the date of evacuation until conclusion of the winter session — November 30.

Caught in a dilemma, the state legislature is now thinking of disconnecting water and electricity supply to force the legislators to vacate the flats.

The state has planned a ₹400-crore redevelopment of the hostel to provide flats to legislators. After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted its report on structural audit of the structure in October, the state legislature slapped notices to legislators to vacate the flats by October 31.

However, only 63 of the 320 flats have been vacated so far. The others have been demanding an extension till the winter session concludes

“It is a very tricky situation for us as we can’t allow them to live in the dangerous towers. At the same time, we have not been able to make alternate arrangements for the winter session, which is beginning soon. The legislators vacating the flats have been given ₹1 lakh a month towards transit accommodation. However, most have sought an extension,” said an official from the public works department, which looks after the maintenance of buildings.

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, chairman of the legislative council, said, “We have served them a notice to vacate the flats at the earliest, but the response is lukewarm. The decision about extension will be taken after due discussion.”

The state has planned two towers —32-storey and 47-storey— with a combined strength of 800 flats to accommodate 367 legislators from both Houses. The delay in vacating the flats has delayed the redevelopment plan.

The state plans to bring on-board the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd, a central government company, as the project management consultant.

“The government has started paying ₹1 lakh a month to the legislators who have vacated their flats. We are ready to begin the work at the earliest to avoid cost escalation. The delay in starting the construction will lead to additional burden of the rent paid for transit accommodation to them,” said another official.

