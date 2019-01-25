Mansi Dixit murder in Mumbai: 19-year-old killed model for saying no to sex

Aspiring photographer Syed Muzammil, 19, killed Mansi Dixit, a 20-year-old aspiring model, at his home in Andheri on October 15 last year because she refused to have sex with him, according to the charge sheet recently filed by the Bangur Nagar police.

According to the police, Muzammil had known Dixit for a few days and found her attractive. “I called her on the pretext of a photoshoot and demanded to have sex with her. When she refused, I hit her on the head with a wooden stool,” Muzammil is stated to have told the police during his interrogation.

As she fell unconscious, the accused molested her and attempted to rape her, according to the charge sheet. He then strangled her with a lace and rope, said police. The police have collected swabs and semen samples from Muzammil’s clothes.

The post-mortem report states an abrasion was found on Dixit’s private parts.

Muzammil then stuffed the body in a bag and booked a cab. As the driver asked why was the bag so heavy, he cancelled the ride.

“He said four people were to ride and his brother had booked two Xylos,” the cab driver said in his statement.

He then booked another cab, with airport as the destination. After getting into the cab, however, Muzammil changed the location to a back road near Mindspace in Malad.

“He got out, left the bag near the footpath in a hurry and left in an autorickshaw,” the driver, who was still around, said.

The driver then called the police, who found Dixit’s body with a rope around the neck.

Muzammil was arrested from his Oshiwara apartment. His family said Muzammil had come to Mumbai from Hyderabad to visit an ailing relative a day before the incident. The police have also recorded statements of two other women whom Muzammil had approached to click their photographs.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 01:01 IST