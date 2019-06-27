Maratha students can get admission without caste validity certificates

In relief for Maratha students, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared that they won’t have to submit caste validity certificates while taking admissions under the quota.

In November last year, the state decided to give 16% quota to Maratha community in government jobs and education by bringing in the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act.

“The government didn’t have the strength to make available caste validity certificates to all Maratha students immediately,” state higher and technical education minister Vinod Tawde said in the Assembly.

“As the admission process has already started and educational institutions will not allow admissions under Maratha quota without caste validity certificates, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis decided that it will not be mandatory for this academic year. The facility will be extended to those who have applied for a caste validity certificate,” he said.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 13:41 IST