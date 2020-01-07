e-paper
Mumbai News / Marathon goes virtual: Runners can participate from across globe

Marathon goes virtual: Runners can participate from across globe

Jan 07, 2020
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
As more than 40,000 people from across the country prepare to participate in the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 (TMM) on January 19, more than 900 others from across 15 Indian cities will take part from other locations. This year, the marathon organisers have introduced the concept ‘Run as One’, a virtual run where participants who are not in Mumbai can take part in the event.

These participants, who register on the marathon website, will get a printable bib to wear when they take part in the run in their location and track their time and distance on a mobile application called Runkeeper, around the same time as the event. On completion, they will receive an e-certificate and an e-medal. According to the organisers, runners from other countries can also participate if the app can be downloaded in their countries.

The virtual run is open for three categories — full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), and the 10-km run. The top 500 women and men runners from these categories will be eligible to participate in next year’s marathon. Registrations for the virtual run will be open till January 15.

Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International, organisers of TMM, said the virtual run would allow thousands of people across the country, irrespective of geographical boundaries and course limitations, to be a part of the event.

“First-time runners who cannot participate in TMM directly and women runners who are not able to travel to the city have appreciated [the opportunity] and are happy and excited about Run as One. Through this initiative, we have brought the marathon to people across the world,” said Singh.

“I usually run the half marathon, but this year, considering I am not in Mumbai, I didn’t want to miss out on the fun,” said Disha Shrivastava, who registered for the 10-km virtual run.

