Marshal dies in hit-and-run at Kanjurmarg

Marshal dies in hit-and-run at Kanjurmarg

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The traffic marshall was dragged by the truck some metres and died before reaching the hospital.
The traffic marshall was dragged by the truck some metres and died before reaching the hospital.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 48-year-old beat marshal was mowed down by an unidentified truck driver at Kanjurmarg while he was on duty in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Parksite police, the marshal, identified as Deepak Gupta, was standing near Huma Talkies at LBS Road leading towards Bhandup at 5am when he was hit from behind.

Police said that a truck going towards Bhandup was speeding and did not notice Gupta despite him waving the orange baton alerting vehicles of a roadblock for an under-construction Metro site.

Gupta was dragged a few metres before the truck driver fled. The other marshals and Metro workers later alerted the police and rushed Gupta to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police scanned CCTV footage of the area and obtained the registration number of the truck involved in the hit and run.

“The truck that killed Gupta was identified and its number was put on surveillance. We are now tracking the owner and the driver of the truck,” said an officer from Parksite police station.

