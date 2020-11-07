Mason held for molesting 6-year-old daughter in Vasai near Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:01 IST

A 35-year-old mason has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 6-year-old daughter since the past few months in Bapane.

The mason is jobless and lives with the survivor after his wife deserted him, said inspector Anant Parad of Vasaigaon police station.

Their neighbours alerted a non-government organisation (NGO) as the survivor would scream whenever the accused would assault her. The NGO came to the victim’s rescue and filed a complaint with the police.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before the Vasai court and has been remanded in police custody for four days, said Parad.

“We are investigating whether the accused committed rape. If it is proven, we will add the charges,” he added.