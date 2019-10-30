Matheran toy train services may resume after 4 months

mumbai

The toy train on the 21-km stretch from Matheran to Neral may be functional only after four months.

The railway tracks on the section were damaged in the heavy rain this monsoon, with parts being washed off in a few areas. The Central Railway (CR) has now called for a tender for removal of boulders, muck, railway carriage and maintenance of tracks on the stretch.

The maintenance of the train is carried out at Neral railway station, which is acting as a hurdle in the operations. The zonal railway has now written to the collector, asking for land to build a maintenance car shed for the train near Aman Lodge railway station. “The restoration work will take time as the railway tracks are completely damaged in many areas along the entire stretch. We have requested the collector to allocate land near Aman Lodge railway station for maintenance,” said a senior CR official.

Matheran residents had approached the CR, demanding the service, as it is the only means of transporting items from Neral. “We have met the CR officials as well as the collector. Both have promised that the train services will begin soon,” said Priyanka Ambure, a local resident.

