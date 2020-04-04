e-paper
MbPT to build floating quarantine centre for 2K patients

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 19:00 IST
The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is in talks with owners of cruise vessels to set up a floating quarantine facility that can accommodate 2,000 patients. Apart from this, the homes of sailors in Wadi Bunder will be used to set up 500 beds, while the vacant flats in MbPT’s residential quarters have also been readied to accommodate quarantined patients or front-line staff. In a statement released on Saturday, MbPT has also said that its hospital now has a Covid-19 section with two separate isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients and confirmed patients.

