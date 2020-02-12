e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Metro-3: By 2021, you can shop, dine at underground stations

Metro-3: By 2021, you can shop, dine at underground stations

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:52 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Come 2021, you will be able to dine and shop from the outlets at all underground stations on the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) route.

On Monday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) invited expression of interests (EoI) to lease out commercial spaces, spanning around 1.5 lakh square feet inside these stations, to open supermarkets, pharmacies and food courts, right underneath the city.

MMRC is executing the fully underground 33.5 km Metro-3 corridor. With an estimated ridership of 14 lakh people per day, Metro-3 is expected to be one of the busiest lines connecting the island city to the western suburbs. The first phase of the corridor is expected to be operational by June 2021.

Though the commercial spaces will be opened at all the stations, MMRC has given special emphasis to four major stations – Cuffe Parade, Siddhivinayak, Bandra-Kurla Complex and Terminal-2 of the international airport – which are likely to see high footfalls and is looking to lease out large parcels between 20,000 and 40,000 square feet area on the concourse and mezzanine levels at these Metro stations.

The Cuffe Parade station, which is surrounded by high-end residential buildings and commercial buildings such as the World Trade Center, is expected to cater around 68,000 passengers every day, MMRC said.

“The space available at some stations can be accessed by passengers as well as non-passengers. So we are looking to set-up food courts, supermarkets, salons, banks and pharmacies in those spaces,” said R Ramana, executive director, MMRC.

Apart from these large commercial spaces, MMRC is also looking to provide smaller kiosks, ranging from 300 to 1000 square feet at all stations, which can accommodate food stalls, transit retail stores, ATMs and vending machines.

“Given the large number of metro stations that will come up across the country over the next five years, the retailers operating hypermarkets and supermarkets now need to configure a new format, specifically for transit and grab-and-go retail, on the lines of the 7/11 stores found at metro stations across the world”, said Shadab Siddiqui of Auctus Advisors, which is managing the tender process for MMRC.

The developing body is looking to generate an annual revenue of ₹20 to ₹25 crore by leasing out the area for commercial spaces. The central government’s Metro Rail Policy 2017 requires states to maximise their non-fare revenue generation through leasing of space, advertisements, commercial development and other initiatives, so that the fares for Metro can be low.

top news
Others bite the dust as AAP sweeps Delhi again
Others bite the dust as AAP sweeps Delhi again
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News