Metro car shed at Owale shifted to Mogharpada

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has freed over 40 hectares of land from Owale in Thane by shifting the proposed Metro car shed to Mogharpada on Ghodbunder Road.

The move is aimed at making space for further development along Ghodbunder Road.

This decision to shift the proposed Metro car shed from Owale to Mogharpada was recently communicated to the Bombay high court (HC). The court was hearing petitions filed by two builders in 2012.

The builders had moved high court after Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) informed them that the land at Owale was required for Metro alignment and the Metro car shed.

However, on July 3 this year, Maharashtra Urban Development Department accepted a proposal submitted by MMRDA to change the alignment of Metro along Ghodbunder Road and also to shift the proposed Metro car shed from Owale to Mogharpada.

The HC was informed that MMRDA has submitted a proposal to the Urban Development Department to exercise powers under provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and make appropriate changes in the town plan to facilitate construction of the Metro car shed at Mogharpada. The proposal stated that the plan for Metro car shed at Owale had been dropped.

The bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and SK Shinde also clarified that because of the change in location of the proposed Metro car shed, TMC will not refuse development permissions on these lands.

