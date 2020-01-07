e-paper
Metro shed: Panel chief visits 2 sites; report likely in a week

mumbai Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:48 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
The state-appointed committee, formed to explore and suggest alternate sites for the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed, visited Aarey Milk Colony on Tuesday as well as a potential alternative plot at Kanjurmarg. The committee’s report is expected in a week.

The Maharashtra government had set up a four-member committee to identify alternate sites for the car shed on December 11, 2019. Soon after, some officials visited sites in Aarey, Kanjurmarg and Jogeshwari.

The site at Kanjurmarg was suggested by activists for a common car depot for Metro-3 and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli).

However, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has repeatedly stated that this plot has been under litigation since 1996.

At an earlier interaction, Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC, had said the plot is also 10 kilometres away from the last station. MMRC is executing the project.

A state government official, who did not wish to be identified, said additional chief secretary (finance) Manoj Sounik, who heads the committee, has visited sites in Aarey and Kanjurmarg. Sounik was also apprised about the project by senior officials including project director SK Gupta of MMRC.

While Sounik confirmed the visit, he would not share observations. “I visited Aarey and Kanjurmarg. We will submit our report in a week’s time,” he said.

The state-appointed committee was to submit its report within 15 days of its appointment, but sought an extension from the state’s urban development department. HT had reported that the committee sought an extension on account of the Nagpur session. “We asked for another 15 days to submit the report,” Sounik said.

Apart from suggestions regarding alternate sites, the committee has also been asked to examine if due process was followed when 2,011 trees were cut in Aarey Colony between October 4 and 6, 2019.

