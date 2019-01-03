Mhada will now give NOC for redevelopment in 90 days

To speed up the revamp of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) colonies, the housing body has now made it mandatory for its officials to issue its no objection certificates (NOCs) or offer letters within 90 days or face action.

According to the chairman of Mhada’s Mumbai board, Madhu Chavan, this move will increase efficiency and reduce corruption in the housing body.

“Currently many officers are sitting on these files for days and there was no accountability. Many officials used to send files back on frivolous grounds due to vested interests,” said Chavan. “We have ensured a deadline where the official has to pass the proposal within the specified days. If he does not, he should state valid reason for his delay.”

Officials found guilty of delaying action may face punishment under the Right to Service Act. Nayan Shah, president of Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI), said the offer letter from Mhada is key.

“This offer letter determines our floor space index (FSI) and hence is a vital document. If we get it faster, the whole project can proceed in fast pace and we will be able to save considerable cost,” said Shah.

At present, it takes years for builders to get the mandatory NOCs from Mhada, due to which redevelopment work has been delayed and costs have increased manifold. Builders have welcomed the move saying it will speed up the redevelopment process since. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is one the biggest landlords in the city with 56 colonies under it.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 01:02 IST