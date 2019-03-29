Mhada workers’ union opposes state order to pay Rs 800 crore to Railways

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) employees’ union has objected to the state government’s recent directive, ordering the authority to pay Rs 800 crore to the Railways to acquire land for the Dharavi Revamp project.

In a letter to the vice-president of Mhada, the union has pointed out that it has Rs 2,000 crore in its kitty, of which Rs 1,800 crore is payable to the Income Tax department.

Ravindra Waikar, minister of state for housing, has supported the union and is expected to take up the issue with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Such diversion is wrong and against the aim of organisation,” he said.

