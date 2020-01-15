e-paper
Minister’s brother hits labourer, video goes viral

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Kaptan Malik was found slapping a labourer in a video that went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. Kaptan Malik, brother of state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, alleged the labourers were digging the road illegally due to which BMC has to face financial losses. Nawab Malik said it was a month-old video.

“Kaptan was abused by that individual after which, he [Kaptan] lost his cool. If someone has taken the law in his hands, action should be taken,” said the minister.

