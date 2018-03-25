Minor kills 27-year-old after fight over smoking in Mumbai

A 17-year-old stabbed a 27-year-old man to death in Bhandup after a fight over smoking on Friday night.

The victim, Ramji Rajbhar, is a resident of Tokre chawl at Tanaji wadi in Bhandup (West). The incident occurred at around 8.30pm near a paan shop close to Tushar bar at Tembipada area in Bhandup.

“The minor blew cigarette smoke over Ramji’s face because of which there was an altercation between them,” said a police officer.

The brawl escalated following which the 17-year-old pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Ramji. A profusely bleeding Ramji was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The minor has been detained and booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident comes barely six days after the brutal triple murders in Bhandup. Abdul Ali Khan, 50, and his sons, Shaibaz, 25, and Shadab, 16, were killed by four persons from a family over hawking space. The incident took place at around 3:30pm at Jakeriya compound, behind the Jakeriya Masjid in Sonapur. The Bhandup police have arrested two accused from Delhi in this connection.