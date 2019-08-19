Minor’s family held for forcing her to marry, pushing her into prostitution

mumbai

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:21 IST

The Mankhurd police on Saturday arrested five people, including the mother, brother and the 35-year-old husband of a 16-year-old girl, for allegedly pressuring her into child marriage and forcing her into prostitution.

The police arrested them based on a complaint by the minor on Saturday. They said she approached the police after being forced into prostitution around a month ago and being harassed by her family on a daily basis.

The five arrested accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.

The minor, in her statement to police, said that on April 22, 2018 her mother, 40, forcefully got her married to the 35-year-old man.

“The victim alleged the man had a sexual relationship with her against her wishes and used to assault her frequently. Fed up with the assaults, the girl returned to her mother’s house. But her mother then introduced her to a woman from the vicinity, who forced her into prostitution. The girl was forced to live with her,” said a police officer.

During investigation, the police found out the minor had been raped by the husband of the woman who pushed her into prostitution. “The girl alleged that her brother had also raped her. We have sent her for a medical examination. We are investigating if any syndicate which forces minors into prostitution is involved,” the officer said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 00:21 IST