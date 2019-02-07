Minor thief caught after he fled from hospital during medical test

A 15-year-old boy was caught by Railway Police Force (RPF) Bhiwandi on Monday from the railway yard for stealing scrap materials.

On Tuesday, the court ordered the police to get the boy’s age confirmed.

When the boy was brought to Thane civil hospital, he fled. A police officer from Thane Nagar police station said, “RPF officers brought the boy to Thane civil hospital and he was taken to X-ray department. When the boy entered the X-ray room, there was no inside. He jumped from window and escaped.”

On Wednesday, the police managed to nab him from Mira Road.

The boy has been sent to a remand home.

The police said they saw the boy at the railway yard carrying scrap materials. They chased him and caught him.

The officer added, “He does not have a place to live. After he fled, we circulated his photo in other police stations. On Wednesday morning, we got a tip-off and caught the boy from Mira Road.”

The boy told the police that he ran from the hospital to Thane railway station and then to Mira Road.

A case was filed with the Thane Nagar police station. The boy was again produced in court and sent to a remand home.

