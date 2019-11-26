e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

MMRC to consider students’ designs for area around Metro-3 stations

mumbai Updated: Nov 26, 2019 01:00 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Architecture students from the Rachna Sansad Academy of Architecture and Pillai College of Architecture are hoping to transform the areas around the upcoming Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) stations by designing cycling paths, pedestrian zones and plazas.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and Observer Research Foundation (ORF) recently announced the winners of a student competition on station area management. The winning entries proposed designs for Siddhivanayak, Marol Naka and Worli stations. Sayli Udas-Mankikar from ORF said, “We had 51 teams comprising 250 students from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) who participated in the competition. They went through intense workshops, after which 16 teams presented their ideas to the jury, which included the MMRC.” In the plan for Siddhivinayak Metro station, which won the first prize, students proposed a 1.3-km cycle path around the station and 30-metre pedestrian zone in Khed Galli, the road along the back-entrance of the station. Vaishnavi Iyer, a student from Rachna Sansad, said, “The cycle path will connect 16 academic institutions in the area.”

For Worli station, another team from Rachna Sansad proposed to reduce the Annie Besant road from 3 lanes to 2 lanes on either side, and in turn increase the footpath width on both sides. Students from Pillai College proposed three plazas around Marol Naka station which would make more space for commuters coming in and out of the station. R Ramana, executive director (planning), said, “The students came up with several ideas that can be upscaled and replicated. We will curate these ideas and use them while finalising plans.”

top news
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Trump welcomes dog who helped catch Islamic State leader to White House
Trump welcomes dog who helped catch Islamic State leader to White House
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News