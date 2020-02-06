MMRDA plans annual BKC Art Fest starting this December

mumbai

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:02 IST

Art lovers in suburban Mumbai can rejoice as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will hold the first Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Art Fest in December 2020. Ideating along the lines of the popular Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in south Mumbai held every February, the week-long event will include art exhibitions, music, and dance shows, theatre, shopping stalls, and street food.

MMRDA is yet to finalise the location and dates for the festival. “BKC will be well-connected via the various transit nodes that are being developed. It also has a lot of space. Apart from being a commercial hub, we want BKC to also be an arts centre,” said RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

Over the next couple of years, BKC will be connected via the fully-underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), and the Mumbai-Ahmadabad high-speed rail corridor. It is already connected via the BKC-Chunabhatti corridor and the Santacruz-Chembur link road (SCLR). MMRDA has also undertaken the work of extending SCLR.

While the suburbs have various art fests through the year, Mumbai’s two major festivals – Kala Ghoda Art Festival and the Ballard Estate Festival are held in the island city. “There should be a fest for suburban Mumbaiites which is easily accessible too,” said a senior official from MMRDA.

Anita Garware, chairperson of the Indian Heritage Society (IHS), however, said, “It is a very good idea to hold a festival in the suburbs but I don’t think BKC will be the right place as of today. There is a cultural fest in Bandra, which could also be expanded.” IHS along with the municipal corporation conducts ‘Art in the park’ events in various open spaces of the city.

Apart from an art fest, MMRDA is also considering placing art installations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as part of its plan to renew urban spaces along the lines of cities like Vancouver, Mississauga and Toronto in Canada and Chicago and Washington DC in the United States of America.

“We have invited proposals from consultants to create a master plan through which we can identify urban spaces, be it the upcoming Metro stations or spaces under flyovers where these art installations can be placed,” Rajeev said.