MNS workers vandalise Torrent Power offices in Bhiwandi

mumbai

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 02:12 IST

Protesting against exorbitant power bills raised by Torrent Power Limited, which supplies electricity to Bhiwandi city, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers vandalised the company’s offices at Oswalwadi in Anjurphata and at Chavindra Road, Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi on Thursday.

The MNS party workers shouted slogans outside the offices and vandalised the windows of the office randomly with bats. They asked the security persons to stay away. A video of the incident went viral on social media as onlookers kept watching the entire act.

Chetan Badiyani, customer service manager of Torrent, Bhiwandi, said, “There was no communication from the party regarding their complaints. They directly came and vandalised the offices. We are registering a case against the incident at both our offices.”

MNS state deputy president, D K Mhatre said, “People were irked by the excessive bills by the company and also power cuts. After trying several times to get a response from the company, there was no feedback from them. Hence the protest.”

The Shantinagar and Narpoli police have registered a case against Manoj Gulvi, president of MNS Bhiwandi and Pravin Devkar, secretary of MNS Bhiwandi, and at least eight others under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Criminal Amendment Act and Covid Sections.