e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / MNS workers vandalise Torrent Power offices in Bhiwandi

MNS workers vandalise Torrent Power offices in Bhiwandi

A video of the incident went viral on social media as onlookers kept watching the entire act

mumbai Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 02:12 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
(Pic for representation)
         

Protesting against exorbitant power bills raised by Torrent Power Limited, which supplies electricity to Bhiwandi city, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers vandalised the company’s offices at Oswalwadi in Anjurphata and at Chavindra Road, Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi on Thursday.

The MNS party workers shouted slogans outside the offices and vandalised the windows of the office randomly with bats. They asked the security persons to stay away. A video of the incident went viral on social media as onlookers kept watching the entire act.

Chetan Badiyani, customer service manager of Torrent, Bhiwandi, said, “There was no communication from the party regarding their complaints. They directly came and vandalised the offices. We are registering a case against the incident at both our offices.”

MNS state deputy president, D K Mhatre said, “People were irked by the excessive bills by the company and also power cuts. After trying several times to get a response from the company, there was no feedback from them. Hence the protest.”

The Shantinagar and Narpoli police have registered a case against Manoj Gulvi, president of MNS Bhiwandi and Pravin Devkar, secretary of MNS Bhiwandi, and at least eight others under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Criminal Amendment Act and Covid Sections.

top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In