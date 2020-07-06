Moderate showers in Mumbai; above average rains in city so far

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:58 IST

After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received moderate rains on Monday, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement, also said that significant reduction in rainfall is expected over the west coast during the next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday, the IMD said.

The Santacruz weather bureau (in Mumbais suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall.

The IMD said that the Mumbai city has received 928.3 mm rainfall this monsoon season till now, that is 26 per cent more from normal average rainfall of 735.1 mm for the current period.

The suburbs have received 896.2 mm seasonal rainfall till now, a departure of 27 per cent from the normal average rainfall of 705 mm for the current period.

“Showers to continue tonight Mumbai and around, as seen from satellite and radar latest images..,”IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.

The Matheran weather station in Raigad district received 22 mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Monday, the IMD said.

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district reported 16.8 mm rainfall, while the Nashik weather bureau reported 4.

3 mm rainfall during the period.

The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai’s western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm downpour during the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour. PTI ENM GK RSY RSY