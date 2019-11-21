e-paper
More cops, CCTVs, scanners at Kalyan station soon

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:44 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Central Railway (CR) is planning to upgrade security arrangements at Kalyan railway station with the intention of both controlling crowds and reducing the incidence of crime.

The railway station sees a footfall of 5.6 lakh passengers and gets traffic from both outstation and local trains.

“There will be increased manpower which will be deployed at the railway stations. The security plan has been proposed and is waiting for approval,” said a senior CR official.

The zonal railway plans to close down a few of the entry and exit points to the railway station and has proposed manning at 11 points. At present, only two entry and exit points are manned. CR has also proposed getting 79 new door frame metal detectors (DFMD), which will be placed on foot overbridges (FOBs) and at entry and exit points. Additional manpower by Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be deployed inside the station premises.

In addition to this, 219 closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) have been proposed. They would be installed inside the station and an under vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) has also been proposed near the parking area of Kalyan railway station. Twelve baggage scanners and 30 hand-held metal detectors (HHMD) have also been proposed inside the station.

Similar security arrangements have also been proposed for Thane railway station where rolling gates at the entrance and DFMDs at FOBs have been proposed. The plan is likely to be approved by March 2020.

Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
