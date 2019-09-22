More than 15k illegal posters, hoardings removed by BMC from Jan to Aug

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:56 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed more than 15,000 illegal posters, banners and boards from January to August so far, data from its licence department revealed. The BMC has also initiated action against the offenders by lodging criminal offence cases against them.

The maximum number of materials — 9,140 — was seized in March when Lok Sabha 2019 elections were declared.

The data from the civic body’s license department showed that a total of the 15,000 illegal banners, posters, cut-outs, wall defacements and boards, 9,051 are political, 2,288 are commercial and 3,682 are religious. The BMC has removed 5,296 flags of different political parties and 879 wall defacements.

The data from BMC also revealed that in addition to clearing these defacements, the BMC has also lodged FIRs in 139 cases, complained to the police in 899 cases and prosecution was launched in 176 cases.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:56 IST