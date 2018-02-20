Move no-confidence motion against me so that govt is forced to transfer me: Thane civic chief

Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Tuesday asked the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) general body to pass a vote of no confidence against him so that the state government would be forced to transfer him.

Though Jaiswal, who cuts a dashing, fearless image, enjoys the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he has been facing strong opposition from the Thane unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a few years now.

Jaiswal said personal attacks were being made to malign him and spoil his reputation, and that he did not wish to work in the city anymore. If the government did not pass a transfer order in the next couple of months, the bureaucrat said he would go on extended leave.

Jaiswal took charge as civic commissioner of the TMC on January 1, 2015. In the three years of his tenure, he has become popular among people of the city for taking up major developmental projects in Thane. Last November, however, a video clip claiming he had molested his domestic help went viral on social media, sowing seeds of trouble between the commissioner and the elected representatives. The clip was later proved to be fake, and two people were arrested for making it.

On Tuesday, during the TMC’s general body meeting, when a BJP corporator questioned the administration’s action in a certain matter, Jaiswal took to the dais. “There has been an increasing trend of mistrust in my functioning in the last few years. A few elements in the civic body are trying to defame me and put pressure on me. I have no wish to stay in the city as its commissioner in the future,” he said. “My family was affected after that clip went viral in October. I have always welcomed debates on issues, but now there are personal attacks on me.”

He said he had been planning to go on leave from Tuesday, as the CM and Thane’s public works department minister were both unwilling to transfer him. “But last night, I finally got assurance from a top authority that I would be transferred in the next couple of months. If I am not, I will go on a long leave,” Jaiswal said.

“I have my report card from residents in the city. However, if some of the elected representatives don’t want to work with me, the general body should pass a no-confidence motion against me so that the state government will be forced to transfer me,” he added.

Last week, BJP party leader Milind Patankar had drafted a PIL opposing one of the proposals on the agenda of the general body meeting, and pointed fingers at the functioning of the civic administration.