Friday, Nov 22, 2019

MU: 50% off on paper recheck charges for quota students

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:42 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Two years after slashing charges for photocopy and re-evaluation of answer papers by half, the University of Mumbai (MU) has now decided to give an additional 50% discount to all students belonging to the reserved categories.

“Many students from the reserved categories find it difficult to apply for re-evaluation of more than one subject. It is unfair. The management council recently decided to slash rates further to help students with financial constraints,” said Aashutosh Rathod, deputy registrar, public relations, MU.

On Wednesday, the university made available a link on their website for students who wish to apply for re-evaluation.

Until academic year 2016-17, MU used to charge ₹500 for re-evaluation and ₹100 for photocopy of each answer booklet.

However, after receiving flak over the growing number of errors in assessment which forced more students to apply for re-evaluation, MU decided to slash re-evaluation and photocopy charges to ₹250 and ₹50, respectively, from 2017 onwards

.

