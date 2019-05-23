MU goofs up: 2 engg exam papers repeated

Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) confirmed an information technology (IT) engineering examination had two out-of-syllabus questions, it has been revealed that most of the questions in two other engineering examinations held recently were copied directly from previous exams.

The Big Data Analytics paper of the eighth-semester bachelor of engineering (BE) IT examination, taken by around 3,000 students on Monday, appears to be an exact replica of the repeat examination of the same subject held in December during the previous semester. All the questions in the two papers, including the numerical values and the sequence of questions, is the same.

Similarly, all but two questions in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning paper of the eighth semester BE mechanical engineering examination, also held on Monday, previously appeared in a regular exam of the same subject last May. Even in this case, the sequence of questions is identical. HT has copies of these question papers.

“Around 60% repetition in question papers is acceptable as the questions are drawn from a limited curriculum,” said Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, a teacher at Thadomal Shahani Engineering College (TSEC).

A university official said they have sent the papers to subject experts for a review. “We are probing the issue,” said Suresh Ukarande, in-charge dean, science and technology.

Pradeep Sawant and Rajan Kolambekar, members of the varsity management council, have asked the state government to probe the examination goof-ups. “The university administration is responsible for these problems,” the two said in a letter to Ravindra Waikar, minister of state for education.

