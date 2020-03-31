MU postpones all exams till April 15

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:29 IST

: After initially deciding to postpone only the third-year B Com exams until March 31, the University of Mumbai on Tuesday announced the postponement of all exams until April 15. According to a statement released by the varsity, this move affects a total of 759 subjects scheduled for the summer examination session this year. The varsity has also urged the students to not pay attention to fake circulars informing students that the college exams are being cancelled and students being promoted automatically.