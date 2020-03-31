e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / MU postpones all exams till April 15

MU postpones all exams till April 15

mumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:29 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
: After initially deciding to postpone only the third-year B Com exams until March 31, the University of Mumbai on Tuesday announced the postponement of all exams until April 15. According to a statement released by the varsity, this move affects a total of 759 subjects scheduled for the summer examination session this year. The varsity has also urged the students to not pay attention to fake circulars informing students that the college exams are being cancelled and students being promoted automatically.

