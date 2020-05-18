e-paper
MU releases gradation formula for non-traditional courses

mumbai Updated: May 18, 2020 23:54 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Almost 10 days after the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that all university students except those in the final year will be promoted to the next academic year, the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular clarifying names of courses for which examination will be conducted in July 2020.

However, for those waiting for clarity on when the final year exams will be held, duration of these exams as well as the 50-50% gradation formula for promoting first and second year students will have to wait longer.

“A committee is still looking into these issues. We are trying to base a simple promotion formula for students from traditional courses as well, and the same will be announced soon,” said Vinod Patil, controller of examination, MU. He added that the exam timetable and duration of exams for final year students will be announced later.

The education minister in his brief earlier this month had requested state universities to schedule all final year exams between July 1 and 30, however, he added that in case the current lockdown situation extends beyond June 30, another meeting will be held to decide the future of final year students.

“We’ve been told that between June 20 and 25 there’ll be a final call on the status of final year exams, so until then, we want students to focus on their studies and not worry about anything else,” said an official from MU.

The circular also said that students with allowed-to-keep-term (ATKT) remarks in their previous semesters will be promoted to the next academic year. “Instead of wasting another academic year, these students are being given a chance to get promoted to the next year, provided they clear these subjects within 120 days of the start of the 2020-21 academic year,” states the university circular. It further highlights that ATKT exams for final year students will also be scheduled to take place between July 1 and 30.

