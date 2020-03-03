e-paper
Mulling more power for civic bodies to act against illegal eateries: State to HC

mumbai Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:08 IST
The state government on Monday told the Bombay high court (HC) that it was considering amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (MMC) Act to empower civic bodies to seal establishments, especially eateries, operating without licence.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a case involving an illegal eatery in Kandivli. The court had directed the state to explore the possibility of chalking stringent laws to curb proliferation of illegal businesses, especially in the food industry.

In the previous hearing, the division bench headed by justice SJ Kathawalla had asked the state whether there was any provision in the MMC Act that would permit civic officials to seal the premises from which illegal and unlicensed eateries were operating.

The bench had also directed the state to submit how it planned to curb the functioning of such eateries.

On Monday, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the bench that following its directions, the issue was taken up in the legislative Assembly. “The suggestion of amending the Act to empower municipal corporations to take more stringent steps such as sealing the premises is under consideration. Though concerns about misuse of power did come up, no decision has been taken,” said Kumbhakoni.

After Kumbhakoni made the submissions and said it would take three weeks to decide, the court permitted it and posted the matter for hearing.

