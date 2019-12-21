Mum-Nagpur expressway named after Bal Thackeray

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:29 IST

The Maharashtra government on Friday approved a proposal to name the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway after Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, calling it ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddi Mahamarg’.

The project was touted to be former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s pet project, who was to name it after former Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The state government has also decided to infuse ₹3,500 -crore share capital for the project and waive stamp duty on agreements between agencies working on the project. The 701-km expressway will be built at a cost of ₹55,000 crore and include development of 17 townships.