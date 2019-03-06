Mum-Nashik local train services may not take off, says Central Railway

The plan to start local train services between Mumbai and Nashik is unlikely to take off, Central Railway’s (CR) officials said.

CR cited technical issues, particularly in the ghat section around Karjat and Lonavala, as hindrances in starting the services. It will not be feasible as there would be infringements in the entire stretch between Mumbai and Nashik, a senior CR official said. “The feasibility of the services was being looked in to. However, after examination, it was found out that the local trains on the route cannot be operated. It is mainly due to infringements on the entire stretch. Also, it will be difficult to operate the trains in the ghat section,” said a senior CR official, who was involved in assessing the feasibility of the plan.

The CR had also approached the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, to manufacture a special local train with increased braking power to keep the local steady on the ghat section.

However, SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR, said that it is too early to say anything as the final decision will be taken only after the trials. “Research Designs and Standards Organisation(RDSO) trial for running any train in the ghat section is yet to be conducted. The final decision will be taken depending upon the results of the trial,”

Meanwhile, commuters on Western Railway (WR) also demanded the operation of local train services till Surat during the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting in February. However, WR stated that the train services in that stretch are not feasible.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 23:50 IST