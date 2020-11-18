Mumbai: BMC to hold special cleaning drive at public places

mumbai

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:36 IST

Starting this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned special cleanliness drives covering gardens, markets, drains, roads, and footpaths across Mumbai. The drives will be carried out once a month and a day or two before national festivals like Republic Day, and Independence Day. Officials from all 24 administrative wards in the city will involve citizens to identify spots in their wards that need to be cleaned.

Civic officials said there will be intensified cleaning at public places on these days while routine cleaning will be carried out on the following days. Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said, “Just the way we clean our homes before any function or a festival, the same concept is being followed here. It is to instil the idea of regular cleanliness among people. No additional staff will be hired for the cleaning but our own employees will be deployed. Officials from all departments will closely monitor these initiatives.”

A civic official said, “The plan to devote a day for cleanliness will be instilled among citizens as well as our staff. This initiative is different from other such initiatives as it involves citizens to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in their areas. Routine cleaning will not be compromised.”