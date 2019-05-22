Mumbai-bound carriageway of E-way shut for 2 hrs today

The Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be shut from noon to 2pm on Wednesday. This is the second time this month that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has closed one side of the expressway to install gantries, or overhead structures.

“The MSRDC had taken permission to install a total of 13 gantries on the expressway last year. Of these, they have completed work on seven gantries,” said Vijay Patil, superintendent of police of state highway traffic. “Of the 13 gantries, four will be used to install VMS (variable message sign) boards. The rest will be used for direction boards,” said Patil.

An MSRDC official said, “On Wednesday, one such gantry will be erected near Khalapur. We have asked state highway traffic officials to block one carriageway for two hours. Last time, we had conducted similar works near Somatane and Lonavala on May 9 and the road was blocked then too.” No major disruption or significant delays were reported on May 9.

Between noon and 2pm on Wednesday, cars and other passenger vehicles coming towards Mumbai from Pune will be diverted to the old Mumbai-Pune highway near Khalapur toll naka. From there, motorists will go via Savorli Phata, Chowk Phata, Dand Phata and Ajivali Chowk to enter the expressway at Shedung Phata and reach Panvel.

Heavy vehicles will have to wait on the side until the road is re-opened at 2 pm, a senior officer said.

The police have made arrangements to tackle traffic during the diversion. Subhash Pujari, assistant inspector from the state highway traffic, said, “Apart from officials from state highway traffic, Raigad and Navi Mumbai police officers will be deployed at all crucial junctions to manage the traffic. All precautions will be taken to avoid traffic jams both on the expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune highway.”

Patil clarified there would be no blockade on the side of the carriageway that is Pune-bound. Speaking of the need to install gantries, he said, “Motorists will find it convenient to travel on the expressway once these infrastructures are in place. We appeal to them to cooperate with us during the blockades.”

After Wednesday, five more blockades will be needed to install the remaining gantries, said Patil. “The dates of those blockades will be announced beforehand so motorists don’t face any problem,” he said.

First Published: May 22, 2019 05:13 IST