Mumbai breathes cleanest air since December 31

The city recorded its cleanest air since December 31 on Tuesday, after air quality has been in the poor category for New Year’s Eve and the first 21 days of the month.

The pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) — was 182, falling under the moderate category, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). However, four of 10 locations in the city continued to record ‘very poor’ AQI with Borivli being the most polluted at 342, followed by Navi Mumbai, BKC, and Andheri at 311, 305 and 302.

The cleanest air in the city was recorded at Bhandup at 83. The last time the city recorded ‘moderate’ air was on December 30 at 179.

AQI level from 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401 and above is severe.

The weather bureau said air quality improved as a result of rain over the north and central parts of the country. “The western disturbance over north India has led to snowfall and rain. This has allowed a change in wind direction over central India where easterly and westerly winds are colliding leading to an increase in wind speed,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department. “The changing wind pattern over central parts of the country is likely to pave way for isolated or scattered rainfall in Vidarbha, south-central Maharashtra, and Marathwada from Thursday .”

Changing wind patterns have led to a further drop in day temperatures, the weather bureau said. Colaba recorded 29.2 °C, 0.3 °C below normal, while 29.3 °C was recorded at Santacruz, 1.3 °C below normal. Night temperatures were similar to previous days.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 22:42 IST