Mumbai builders will now get NOCs faster from the civic body

In a bid to make ease-of-doing-business a reality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now reduced the time taken for the issuance of four no-objection certificates from minimum one month to immediate certification.

In order to apply for building construction permits, applicants had to earlier scan and submit four no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the traffic, solid waste management, hydraulic ad storm water drain departments on the single-window online system. To make the process easier, BMC has now replaced the four NOCs with a single form to be jointly inspected by a team of engineers.

Earlier, to get all four NOCs, an applicant had to wait for at least two months. With the implementation of the new system, BMC claims to have reduced this time period to 15 days.

“If the single NOC form is filled properly with all the information, the NOC will be granted immediately,” said Sanjay Darade, chief engineer, development plan department.

As per the system, architects have to log in to fill a single application form for alteration, addition or new buildings and attach the relevant layout plans or drawings. The drawings are auto-scrutinised as per the development control rules (DCR), leaving no room for misinterpretation.

However, application through this portal still required the developers to file and track each NOC separately. In addition to introducing a single NOC form, the online system will also now provide a date and time for joint inspection.