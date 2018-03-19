Mumbai civic body budget likely to be passed in late night session on Monday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) general body is likely to give its final nod to the 2018-19 budget on Monday. Civic officials say that the session is likely to extend until late at night. The general body’s approval is the final step needed before the implementation of the Rs27, 258 crore budget.

What Mumbai can expect Among major allocations in the budget this year, big projects have received a boost.

These include the Coastal Road, which has been allotted Rs1,500 crore, and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, which has been allotted Rs100 crore.

The allocations to the road department as well as for storm water drains have also been increased.

A senior civic official said, “The general body has been discussing the budget for the past one week. In a late night-long session today, it may finally approve it.”

However, it is not likely to be approved without opposition.

Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition in BMC, said, “There are a few things Congress will oppose before the budget is finally passed. These include the hiked medical fee and poor property tax collection. Besides, the BMC allocates a lot of money to big infrastructure projects but does not implement their completion properly.”

Only 35 percent of the BMC budget outlay of 2016-17 was spent, and the departments with the poorest implementation records are the ones which have been given the highest allocation this time, such as infrastructure and roads department, Ravi Raja added.

In January, the BMC hiked the municipal hospital charges by 20 percent. The civic body also has over Rs8, 500 crore in uncollected property tax.

Mumbaiites would not have to pay any new taxes this year once the budget gets passed. It is the first time that BMC has decided to utilise its reserves for the funding of big infrastructure projects in the city.