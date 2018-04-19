Mumbai civic body carries out demolition drive, razes around 87 structures

In a bid to free space on footpaths and street sides in Lower Parel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 57 encroachments on Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, and Shankarrao Naram Marg.

These included makeshift eateries constructed about six to seven years ago.

Devendra Jain, assistant commissioner of the G-South ward, who carried out the demolitions, said, “These shops had blocked the footpaths on both sides of the road. After we demolished the shops, we installed over 800 potted plants on either side of the street to prevent the area from getting encroached again.”

In yet another demolition near Mahakali caves at Andheri, BMC demolished 30 structures on Mahakali caves road on Thursday. Of these, 13 were commercial structures and 17 were makeshift residential structures. They were demolished to establish connectivity between Andheri Kurla road, and MIDC area.

BMC also widened the Mahakali caves road by 100 meters following the demolition drive.

Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner of the K-East ward, said, “There was a missing link between MIDC and Mahakali caves, which is a 13.40-metre wide road mentioned in the Development plan, 1991. We cleared up the road by demolishing these structures.”