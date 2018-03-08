Mumbai civic body likely to sack contractor of pumping station due to slow work pace

Disappointed with the ongoing pace of work after it repeatedly failed to meet the project completion date, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to terminate the contract of the firm responsible for constructing and running the Gazdhar Bandh pumping station.

Senior officials said that once the contractor is terminated, they will start the procedures for blacklisting the firm.

The contractor, Pratibha Industries, was awarded the contract for constructing the pumping station in 2014. However, it has so far managed to complete only 40-50 percent of the work, said civic officials.

The pumping station was expected to dewater areas in Khar Danda, Khira Nagar, Santacruz (West) and parts of Bandra. Once completed, it was expected to pump out around 36,000 litres of water.

The project was estimated to cost around Rs100 crore.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta told HT, “We are unhappy with the contractor’s work and we are most probably going to terminate the contract. The contractor has not even given a concrete reason for the delay. Tenders will be floated again for the completion of the remaining work.”

Senior civic officials said that they have issued several show-cause notices to the contractor but the responses have not been satisfactory.

“The contractor has missed two deadlines, May 31 and June 9 last year, for completing the project. The firm has received 4-5 show-cause notices in the past. The construction of the station is important for the tackling of watter logging issues in the western areas. The firm did not give a strong reason for the delay. The file to terminate the contract of the firm has been forwarded and the final call will be taken by the Municipal Commissioner,” said an official.

Shyam Kulkarni, one of the stakeholders of Pratibha Industries, said, “I will have to discuss this with our management before commenting on the matter.”

Last year, the firm had faced the civic body’s ire for its negligence in the maintenance of the pumping station at Irla, which has led to the flood in Juhu and JVPD areas. It is likely that Pratibha Industries may also lose its contract to maintain the Irla pump.

BMC rejects proposals to extend contract terms of blacklisted contractors

Municipal councillors on Wednesday rejected proposals to extend contract periods of blacklisted contractors for picking up waste from households.

The decision was taken while the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was looking at three proposals from last month. The BMC proposed to re-hire contractors of waste vehicles whose work periods had expired.

According to councillors, the BMC had proposed in February to extend contract periods of contractors that had cost the corporation 25 per cent or 2 crores more than the bids per month.

Councillors raised havoc over the issue and objected to the proposals of assigning five contractors that had faced BMC action.

Manoj Kotak, leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “Only two of the five contractors have been blacklisted. The others have not even responded. The BMC should negotiate and pay 25 per cent less for all bids.”