Mumbai civic body starts online transfer of rights, to benefit over 46,000 tenants

Under its ‘Ease To Do Business’, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started online transfer of tenancy rights from January 1, 2019.

The online facility will clear the uncertainty over the status of the transfer and the BMC has also assured that the transfer would be finalised within 33 days once all the documents are submitted.

About 46,000 tenants who live in 3,505 BMC buildings will benefit from this facility.

The introduction of the online process is an attempt to remove corruption and delay in the transfer of tenancy rights for those living in BMC buildings like the BIT (Bombay Improvement Trust) chawls.

The documents can be scanned and uploaded online on the BMC’s official website. Parag Masurkar, assistant commissioner (estate department) said, “There are many BIT chawls, mainly in the island city where tenants have been living by paying a nominal charge. Also there were many plots that were acquired by BMC as per the 1967 Development Plan along with the built-up structure and those residents were moved to these buildings as tenants. The online tenancy rights transfer will make it easier and also corruption-free and one can apply for the same sitting at home.”

The online process involves filling up a single-page form and requires scanned copies of affidavit, indemnity bond, undertaking from the tenant, tenant’s no objection certificate (NOC) and NOC from the heir to be uploaded online.

The online applications will be scrutinised at the ward levels and once the documents are verified, the tenant concerned will get an e-mail or an SMS for a date to sign the agreement between BMC and the new tenant.

He/She will also be asked to pay the required fees for the same.

The tenancy rights transfer is done for both commercial and residential properties in which the rights can either be transferred to the heir or to someone else.

One can also know the status of the application on the civic body’s website through the application number and the applicant would also be notified about the status of their application regularly through SMS or e-mail.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 00:51 IST