Mumbai clears Rs 569 crore for much delayed Mithi river rejuvenation project

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:02 IST

Under its Mithi river rejuvenation project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend another Rs 569 crores on widening of the river and construction of its drainage lines among other works. Proposals for the appointment of a contractor were cleared by the civic body’s standing committee on Wednesday.

The work includes widening of the river, diversion of drainage lines, construction of a retaining wall and service roads along its sides for accessibility. These works will be executed in four parts between Airport Taxi Bridge in Kurla, Ashok Nagar in Andheri, MTNL Junction at BKC and Filterpada at Powai stretch of river.

The time period for completing the work is 24 months excluding the monsoon period.

Under the Mithi river rejuvenation project, the BMC will be carrying out work to clean the river and decontaminate it in four phases. This also includes removal of encroachments alongside the river that have been polluting the river by dumping waste. Civic officials said that dumping waste causes delay in the rejuvenation work.

A senior civic official said, “This project will be crucial as retaining walls and widening of the river is an important part of training the Mithi river. The encroachments have delayed similar work in the past.” The river passes through Powai, Sakinaka, Kurla, Andheri and Kurla and then enters Mahim creek.

Ravi Raja, leader of opposition and congress corporator, said, “We have been fined by the National Green Tribunal innumerable times for discharging wastewater into the sea. These works are much-delayed and there should not be any further delay as it has a huge environmental impact on the city.”

Mithi is one of the city’s longest rivers at 17.84 km and was brought in the spotlight after the 2005 deluge.