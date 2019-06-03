Mumbai colleges go online for degree admissions

With most degree colleges opting for a digital admission process, students seeking admission are no longer required to visit the campus.

Admission to a college affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) is a two-fold process. The candidates are first required to register themselves on the university’s admissions portal, following which they can apply to various colleges and courses. While the first step is online, students are usually required to visit colleges for the second step.

Some colleges, however, have now moved college prospectus, application forms and fee payment online. A case in point could be Royal College in Bhayandar, where aspirants need to go to college only to purchase the prospectus. “Earlier, we would accept fees in the form of demand drafts, but it led to a lot of hassles. India is going digital, so are we,” said Asgar Lakdawala, principal of the college.

VG Vaze College in Mulund has gone completely digital this year. The only time aspirants are required to visit the campus is to secure their seats. “Students save lot of time. They can access the prospectus and pay fees online through debit card, credit card, netbanking or bank challan. They can also download the receipt. The cut-off scores and merit lists are also displayed on college portal,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal of the college.

Some colleges, such as Narsee Monjee College, have online system for the past few years. “It’s a convenient method,” said Parag Ajagaokar, the principal.

