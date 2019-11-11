Mumbai colleges go the green way, adopt villages

mumbai

Amid rising concerns over climate change, college students from the city have started to adopt villages and plant trees on and off campus, in addition to the regular awareness programmes.

Recently, students of RD National College in Bandra conducted a five-day environment enrichment programme, planting around 1,700 plants in their adopted village in Mangaon. “Students first found donors and after buying the plants, tied up with local farmers to ensure the trees are maintained well,” said Vijendra Shekhawat, head, National Service Scheme (NSS).

In August, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had released a circular requesting colleges to encourage environment-friendly themes on and off campus. The UGC had reiterated the ‘One Student, One Tree’ concept, where college students plant as well as nurture at least one tree during their stay on campus. “Environmental protection is the most effective way to overcome problems caused due to pollution,” said the circular.

Acting on the circular, students of Andheri’s SP Jain Institute of Management and Research recently planted around 50 trees on campus. “The plan is to ensure that the plants are nurtured by students and passed on to the next batch,” said a spokesperson for the institute.

In 2016, the UGC had requested colleges and universities to become conscious about energy usage on campus, starting with replacing electrical appliances with energy saving appliances like LED lights and water coolers.